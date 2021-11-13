EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,620 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,333,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.