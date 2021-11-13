EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.