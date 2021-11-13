EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ TER opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

