EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

