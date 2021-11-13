EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

