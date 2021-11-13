EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

