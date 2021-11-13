EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

