EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

