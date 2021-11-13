EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

