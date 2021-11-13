EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

