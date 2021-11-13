EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

