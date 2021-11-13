EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

