EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CZA opened at $95.60 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

