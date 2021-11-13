EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

