EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

