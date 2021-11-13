EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

