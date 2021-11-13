EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

