EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

