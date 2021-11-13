EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

