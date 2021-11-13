EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

