EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,644 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $191.77 and a twelve month high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

