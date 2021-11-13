EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

