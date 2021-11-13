EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.

