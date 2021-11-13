EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Garmin by 383.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $466,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

GRMN stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

