EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

