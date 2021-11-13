EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

