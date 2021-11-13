EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Roblox stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $109.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

