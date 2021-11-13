EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

