EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.