EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

DWAS stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.