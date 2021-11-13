Equal Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 127% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $878,874.42 and $13,570.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

