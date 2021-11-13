Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.99). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $733.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.