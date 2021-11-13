ESBC Price Reaches $0.0414 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $79,285.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

