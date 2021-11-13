Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $240,801.31 and approximately $14,293.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,632.90 or 0.07170111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00086571 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

