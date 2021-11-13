Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $7.32 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.87 or 0.00086574 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $7.32 billion and $742.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,675.30 or 0.07244968 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,966,609 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.