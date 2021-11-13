Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $471,919.25 and $407.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,933,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

