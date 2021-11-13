Etherparty Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $851,798.26 and approximately $49,835.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

