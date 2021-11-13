Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $8,634.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

