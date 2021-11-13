EUNO Achieves Market Cap of $12.36 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $1,294.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.10 or 0.00549937 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000869 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,369,872,596 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

