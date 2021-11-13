Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 159,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,205. The company has a market capitalization of $246.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

