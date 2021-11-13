Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EVLO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

