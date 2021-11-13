Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Everi worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Everi by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

