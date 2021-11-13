Everipedia Price Down 8.3% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $169.56 million and $5.82 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,572,783.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79751098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00071627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.74 or 0.07201431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.19 or 0.99645030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,575,644 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.