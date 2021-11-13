EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $292,786.44 and $64,664.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00223690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004124 BTC.

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

