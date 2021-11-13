EvidenZ (BCDT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $245,049.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

