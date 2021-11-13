EvidenZ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,383.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $13,383.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

