Exeedme Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and $1.89 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.12 or 1.00728785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.85 or 0.07099903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

