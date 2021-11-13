EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Achieves $15,785.49 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $15,785.49 and approximately $6,707.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.58 or 0.00365447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.