Exosis Market Capitalization Tops $28,245.71 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $28,245.71 and approximately $52.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,968.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.93 or 0.07258146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.45 or 0.00399333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.16 or 0.01039823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00086708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.66 or 0.00419995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00270709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00244594 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.