Expanse (EXP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,034.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Expanse has a total market cap of $986,358.61 and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

